Demi Lovato Shares Intense BTS Video Of 'Dancing With The Devil' Making: Watch

American pop star Demi Lovato recently took to her Instagram to release the BTS video of her newly released single Dancing with the Devil. The making of the music video showed the intense behind-the-scene footage of Demi and the crew members working together. Check out Demi Lovato's Instagram post and the BTS video of her new single.

Demi Lovato's 'Dancing with the Devil' BTS

The shooting of the music video was completed over the span of two days as in the video Demi can be seen arriving on the sets in the early morning. The video released on Demi Lovato's official Youtube channel showed director Michael D. Ratner explaining Demi the scenes while she laid in white sheets in a hospital gown. The video went on to show the team working together towards making Demi's music video as the scenes shifted from hospital to a bar.

The executive producer of the OBB pictures can also be seen instructing the crew members in the BTS video. It was evident from the BTS video that Demi poured her heart into the making of her music video as at one point Demi can be heard saying to a crew member to not cry. At the end of the video, Director Michael D. Ratner can be seen thanking the crew members and Demi Lovato for their efforts.

Netizens' reaction to Demi Lovato's Dancing with the Devil BTS

After revealing that Demi's new music will be inspired by her real-life incidences, several fans came in support of the actress for braving through her struggles. Demi Lovato's latest Instagram post received the same response as many fans appreciated the actress for her honesty and bravery. American actress Ashley Benson also dropped a comment writing 'you look so pretty girl'. Many fans also wrote that they are proud of Demi Lovato for making authentic music.

Demi Lovato's Dancing with the Devil

The singer recently released her documentary named Dancing with the Devil and a new single of the same name. The docu-series depicted her life and career and covered the singer's most controversial moments. Demi Lovato's latest Instagram post revealed the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.

