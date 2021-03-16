Demi Lovato Shares Thoughts On Podcasting; Says, "Felt Like I Had My Own Radio Show"

Demi Lovato hinted that she may try podcasting in the future after she recently appeared on the radio. As a singer, Demi has delivered countless hits and has cemented her place in the music industry. The singer often visiting radio channels to promote her album and thus she appeared on such a channel recently. While Demi Lovato was at the station, she received a positive response from the audience due to which she seemed extremely happy.

Demi Lovato shares her thoughts on podcasting

The singer, therefore, took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support of the station and mentioned that she felt like she had her own radio show. Further on, she wrote that maybe podcasting is her future. Fans were thrilled to hear this by the singer and reacted positively to this tweet sent out by her. They wrote that just a few minor changes from her end will make her an absolute pro in podcasting. One of her fans commented that Demi should just stop coughing on the mic and that would make her a pro podcaster. Thus a series of supportive messages from fans accounted for a positive overall reaction to her tweet.

Fans also begged the singer to announce the release date of her new album which she has been working on for a while now. Taking to her Instagram feed just a few hours ago, the singer posted that her album will be releasing on April 2. The name of the album has been titled “Dancing with the devil… The art of starting over”. The singer released a motion poster of the album art which may feature on the album cover. In her caption for the post, she simply mentioned the album release date and credited the technical staff for their work.

Fans on the other hand seemed extremely thrilled with the news of the new album and wrote to the tweet posting screenshots of the album. The fans posted images showing that they already pre-ordered the CD of the album and thus expressed how excited they were for the new album. Prominent celebrities too comment on the Instagram post mentioning they are ready for the new album by Demi and congratulated her on her latest release. The celebs called it a masterpiece and expressed how they too cannot wait for the release of the upcoming album.

I LOVE YOU QUEEN ðŸ˜­â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/OHU6UahfWw — MEXICAN LOVATIC (@antoniobissett1) March 16, 2021

So excited @ddlovato!!! ðŸ¦‹ðŸ’š And I can’t choose which cover is my favorite, so why not just order all four? ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜ #DancingWithTheDevilTheArtOfStartingOver ðŸ’—ðŸ’œðŸ’™ðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/qCGaOcEgbA — reagan dorton ðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@reagandorton) March 16, 2021

bestie I ordered the CD put a lil lovatic heart on it when ur signing plsðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/uK9q7bih3c — ð“ð“ªð“·ð“¬ð”‚ðŸ¦‹ (@dauren_issues) March 16, 2021

