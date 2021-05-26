Demi Lovato Shares What Helps Them Start Their Morning In The ‘best’ Way; Find Out Here

Demi Lovato shares constant updates with their followers on Instagram about what they’re up to, what is happening on the work front and more. In a recent post, the singer shared what helps them kick start their mornings in the best way. Scroll further to find out what it is and other updates about Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato shares what helps them start their morning in the "best" way

On May 26, 2021, Demi Lovato took to their Instagram feed and shared a picture of them meditating. The singer sat in a brightly lit room with a big window in their background. Demi wore a blue sweatshirt and looked content with a smile on their face and sported quirky cat-eyeglasses with a colourful chain.

In the caption, Demi wrote, “Best way to start the day also obsessed w my sweatshirt by @themayfairgroup”. The post has already garnered as many as 422k likes, with comments showering love on Demi and calling the picture adorable. Take a look at some of them here.

A peek into Demi Lovato’s Instagram

In a recent update, Demi came out and shared with their followers that they identify themselves as non-binary now. The Heart Attack singer mentioned that they will now be using the pronouns, "they/their/them". Demi shared the news with everyone in the first episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato which premiered last week on May 19, 2021.

They shared a short snippet from the podcast on their Instagram feed and mentioned further details in a long caption, alongside it. The caption read, “…you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward”. Further adding, “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself…”.

Image: Demi Lovato’s Instagram

