Demi Lovato To Star In Potential NBC Sitcom 'Hungry'; All We Know So Far

Demi Lovato is gearing up for her upcoming project. The upcoming show Hungry will feature Demi as both executive producer and star. The show has been picked up for a pilot by NBC and will follow the story of a group of friends who belong to a food issues group.

About Demi Lovato's upcoming show:

On April 13, NBC announced that the show could end up on the network's schedule for the 2021-22 TV season. According to the official description of the show, Hungry centres on "friends who belong to a food issues group (and) help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better." Demi has always been open about her eating disorder and body-image issues. She has also discussed her struggles with depression, self-harm and sobriety in the past.

Hungry is written and also executive produced by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. The show is in association with Universal Television. Hungry’s pilot order comes as Demi’s recent documentary series Dancing with the Devil that recently aired on YouTube. The documentary disclosed Demi’s eating disorder as well as the use of heroin and crack cocaine.

Demi Lovato's documentary:

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is a documentary series about her life and career. The series covers a range of topics and serves as a companion piece to Demi’s seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. The documentary was released on YouTube on March 23, 2021, and previously premiered at SXSW on March 16. It is a four-part docuseries in which Demi and people close to her discuss the event in her life from 2018 and more.

Demi Lovato's shows and movies -

Demi rose to prominence after first appearing on the television series Barney & Friends in 2002. She went on to appear in films such as Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. She played the title character on the show, Sonny with a Chance. She starred in films such as Princess Protection Program, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and more.

(Promo Image source: Demi Lovato's Instagram)