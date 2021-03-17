Demi Lovato's Docuseries 'Dancing With The Devil' Reveals 5 Shocking Truths Of Her Life

American singer Demi Lovato's personal and professional life has been surrounded by controversies ever since she began her career. In her recent tell-all docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, she has revealed all the details of her life from her addiction to her broken engagement with her former fiance. This YouTube originals docuseries is divided into four parts and is set to premiere on March 23. Here are the five major revelations from the Dancing with the Devil series.

Five big revelations from Dancing with the Devil

Being sexually assaulted

According to a report by Billboard, in her series, she has revealed that she was sexually assaulted on the night of her overdose. She has said that the man who supplied her with drugs took advantage of her. She further said that she was 'left for the dead' that night and was found naked.

Heroin overdose

Demi said that she used heroin again after the night she had overdosed. After a week of undergoing intensive treatment, she called the man again who provided her with pills. She said that the first time it wasn't her choice and wanted it to be hers the second time. The second time, it brought her on her knees.

Misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder

The singer has often been vocal about mental health issues on her social media. In her docuseries, she has revealed that she was once diagnosed with bipolar disorder and she thinks this is because she wanted to reason the cause of her actions. She also explained that now she knows from multiple doctors that she was never bipolar.

Demi did not recognise her sister after hospitalisation post the overdose

Demi's sister Madison De La Garza has revealed that Demi did not recognise her after she woke from the overdose. She also could not see and also recalled asking her sister who she was. She elaborated that she decided to get sober because she wanted to maintain a good rapport with her younger sister.

Her assistant's 911 call saved her

The morning following her overdose, her assistant Jordan Jackson founder Demi's limp body and called Max Lea, the head of staff. As people started rushing into the house, Jordan snuck at the back and called 911. It has also been revealed that she requested to the operator that the ambulances' should not ring their sirens. But the operator replied by saying that they had no control over it.

Image courtesy- @ddlovato Instagram