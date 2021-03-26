Demi Lovato's Neck Tattoo Sparks Speculations Among Fans, Here's Why

Demi Lovato’s new YouTube documentary Dancing With the Devil has evoked some strong reactions from her fans. In the documentary, the 28-year-old singer is seen addressing everything that happened with her in the past few years. From being taken to the emergency room due to overdose to her scandalous separation from Max Ehrich, Lovato has laid all truths out in the open for her fans to see and know. One of the things that caught the attention of many fans while watching Dancing With the Devil is Demo Lovato’s neck scar.

Demi Lovato's tattoo explained

Why does Demi Lovato have a scar on her neck?

While Demi bravely bared it all out in her documentary, the one thing she left unaddressed was her neck scar. However, what’s more interesting is that there are no photos that show that Demi even has a scar. However, a report in Distractify states that many fans have been speculating that the biracial singer got a neck tattoo to conceal her neck scar. Some fans believe that Demi has a scar on her neck due to the intubation she had received during her overdose. Given that the I Love Me singer has been vocal about the meaning of her tattoos, it is only natural that many fans believe that her butterfly neck tattoo holds a deeper meaning too.

Demi Lovato opens up about her overdose

Demi revealed in the documentary that she had been given heroin which she didn’t know was laced with fentanyl. Demi then revealed that she had been discovered comatose by Jordan Jackson, her assistant, and had been rushed to hospital. In the trailer for her docuseries, Lovato states, “I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with that today. I don’t drive a car due to blind spots with my vision and I had a really hard time reading.”

Lovato then revealed another shocking detail about what happened to her as a result of the overdose. She revealed that she suffered from three strokes and a heart attack. Her doctors had told her that she had five to 10 minutes. It took a lot of rehabbing and therapy but the singer made it to the other side and is now proudly sharing her story. She stated that waking up in 2018 after what happened had made her realise there was so much work she needed to do on herself. Ratner who had also directed Justin Beiber’s docuseries Seasons stated that he was struck by how honest Demi was willing to be in the series.

