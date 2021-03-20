Demi Moore Shares Throwback Pic With Ex-husband Bruce Willis, Calls Him 'one Of A Kind'

Demi Moore took to Instagram to wish her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, on his birthday. Demi shares three daughters with her former husband and recently she shared a cute family photo with him, through her post. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis got married in 1987 and parted ways in 2000. However, the couple has remained friends over the years. Check out Demi Moore’s Instagram post below.

Demi Moore shared a goofy family picture from one of their family outings. The picture included the two and their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, along with some of their family friends. Demi Moore wrote a cute birthday note for her ex, "Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"(sic). Demi Moore's followers on Instagram left comments in the comment section, praising the great family picture and also wishing Bruce Willis. An Instagram user also left a comment, 'Eternal Gorgeousness'(sic), in the comment section.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their marriage after 13 years but have managed to be friends even today. They remain to be friends and moreover, have often stood up for each other, in the time of need. When Bruce Willis decided to get married to Emma Heming, Demi Moore, stood by him, with their three daughters. When Demi Moore released her memoir, her husband Bruce stood by her and appreciated her great work.

Demi Moore is known for many of her Hollywood movies and in the year 1996, she was recorded to be the highest-paid actor in film history when she received an unprecedented $12.5 million to star in Striptease. Some of her popular movies include The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002), Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003), Bobby (2006), Mr. Brooks (2007), Margin Call (2011), and Rough Night (2017). She will next be seen in an upcoming drama film Please Baby Please directed by Amanda Kramer. The film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demi Moore, Harry Melling, and Karl Glusman in the lead roles.

