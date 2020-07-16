Demi Moore Shares Why She Records Her Podcast From Bathroom; Credits Ex-hubby Bruce Willis

Hollywood actor Demi Moore appeared in the recent episode of The Late Night with Seth Meyers through a virtual platform and spilled some shocking secrets about her Idaho home, where she is currently isolating with family. During the virtual session, Demi Moore addressed her recent Instagram post, which left the fans puzzled, as it featured the actor conferencing in her bathroom. Demi Moore shared that it was her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis, who had given her bathroom a funky look. Take a look:

Speaking about placing a couch in her bathroom, Demi clarified that she had to move the couch in because of the podcast, as her bathroom is ‘the place for the best sound’. Adding to the same, Demi conducted a little test and checked each and every corner of the house for the ‘best sound’. Demi remarked that she had made the couch herself a long time back. Demi Moore also spoke about her podcast, Dirty Diana, which speaks about the ‘unspoken shame related to women’s sexualities’.

Earlier this year, actor Bruce Willis moved in with Demi, which has led to a rise in speculations about the actor’s estranged relationship with his current wife, Emma Hemming. However, Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout Willis rubbished the speculations surrounding her father’s relationship with Emma Heming and revealed the reason why the actor has been away from his wife. Scout Willis said that her younger sister tried to poke her shoe with a hypodermic needle, which she found in the park and ended up poking her foot instead. Adding to the same, Scout Willis revealed that her stepmom is currently in LA, awaiting the test results. Furthermore, Scott Willis explained that Bruce Willis had arrived earlier and Emma Heming had to stay back because of her sister's foot injury.

Demi on the professional front

In 2019, the actor was seen in the much-loved comedy-horror entertainer, Corporate Animal, which revolves around the life of CEO Lucy, who takes her staff on corporate team building in some underground desert caves in New Mexico and gets them stuck there. Starring Demi, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams and Karan Soni, the movie hit the theatres on September 20, 2019. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Songbird, which narrates the story of a pandemic, which ravages the world and its cities.

