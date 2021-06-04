Demonic Trailer Released; Fans 'excited' To Watch The New Neill Blomkamp Movie

On June 3, 2021, the Demonic trailer was officially released on YouTube. Penned and helmed by Neill Blomkamp, the terror tale was filmed during the COVID-19 lockdown, reported Entertainment Weekly. The Demonic trailer displays the quick cuts of the terrifying imagery by the lead character. Carly Pope's Demonic release date is August 30. Read on to know more about the upcoming sci-fi horror flick.

Demonic trailer released

The trailer of the film does not give many details except the quick cuts displayed. The trailer begins with the examination of the lead character played by Carly. It shows the imaginary scenes that take place in the mind of Carly in relation to several demonic activities. The trailer lives up to the name of the movie and keeps the views curious about its plot. The synopsis of the film tells that the story follows the journey of a young woman unleashing terrifying demons when supernatural forces and the rift between her mother and herself are revealed.

Many fans took to their Twitter handle and reacted to Demonic's trailer release. Several of them expressed their excitement, while a few of them praise Neill for its plot. A fan was excited as "New Neill Blomkamp movie is coming", while another one stated that the trailer "looks like it is going to be good". A netizen said that the trailer looks 'wicked and unique' and further expressed his excitement for the film.

While some may be 1 for 3 on Neill Blomkamp, i’m 2 for 3. In any case i’m glad he’s back!! https://t.co/BjI7qUuGRp #Demonic ✏️🎥 — Jay (@Jay_3085) June 3, 2021

Likelihood of me seeing this in the cinema? 360% #Demonic https://t.co/2Y3f7BFosC — Brigitte Krause (@TheBrigitteEdit) June 3, 2021

Very much excited for this new Neill Blomkamp film #Demonic — G33K (@G33KTwink) June 3, 2021

#Demonic looks really wicked and unique. I'M EXCITED FOR IT. — Jayson Koos (@Jay12678) June 3, 2021

The Demonic cast features Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers in the lead role. The film marks Neill Blomkamp's first feature film since his 2015's release, Chappie. He has also directed District 9, which is also a violent sci-fi drama. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Neill had revealed that he shot the film when "the whole planet was shutting down and the plans that he had for other bigger films were put on hold". He stated that "living in a slightly more rural area", he thought of self-financing something that "could make something cool". Neill also expressed his interests in films like Paranormal Activity and 'lower budget stuff' which is why he started working on the concept.

