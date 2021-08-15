Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Will Have Two Scores By Celebrated Music Composer Hans Zimmer

The upcoming adaption of Frank Herbert's science fiction book Dune is set to debut on OTT giant HBO Max with not one but two music scores by Hans Zimmer. Zimmer has composed an entirely different score for Dune's behind-the-scenes book. It will mark Zimmer's first music score originally written for a book.

The Warner Bros. and Legendary film will get two different music scores from the celebrated composer Hans Zimmer. Zimmer, who has previously composed scores for several award-winning films like The Lion King, Inception, The Dark Knight, and others, created a new score for the film's Insight Edition book The Art And Soul Of Dune. The book is written by Tanya Lapointe, who also serves as the executive producer of the upcoming film. The second album by Zimmer will be available to download after the release of the film on October 22, 2021.

The upcoming Denis Villeneuve directorial film Dune will be accompanied by its behind-the-scenes book The Art And Soul Of Dune. The Insight Editions' companion material will come in both trade and limited-edition versions. Zimmer's album will pair with the books' extensive chapter-by-chapter look at its filming. It will include the creature designs, environmental setups, digital effects, and costume concepts. It will also feature several exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of the film. Director Denis Villeneuve also has an interview in this companion book.

The special edition of the companion book will include everything mentioned above along with some exclusive material. The Art And Soul Of Dune Special Edition have a cloth cover with elegant, foil-stamped House of Atreides and Harkonnen symbols. It also has a cloth-bound reproduction of an instruction booklet by Fremkit of 80 pages and an exclusive companion volume with the title, Dune.

The upcoming science fiction Dune stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. It also cast Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Oscar Isaac in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Paul Atreides, a gifted young man who travels to the most dangerous planet to ensure his family and people's future. The film will release on October 22. 2021.

