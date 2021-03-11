Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Turns 17; Fans Say She Looks Like Her Mother

Denise Richards has a lookalike and fans will be surprised to find who she is. Denise Richards' lookalike is none other than her Sami Sheen. Denise Richards' daughter Sami turned 17 on March 10. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a few recent photos of her teenage daughter along with a photo of the magazine from 17 years ago that revealed the news of Sami's birth. Denise couldn't stop gushing about her daughter and the similarities between the mother and daughter. Let's take a look at the nostalgic photo:

Denise always shares pictures with her daughters and her professional life on her Instagram. Fans and friends of the actor found the resemblance uncanny and took to the comments to express their delight. Many fans said that Sami is Denise Richards' lookalike. Sami also commented on her mother's post for her birthday.

There was a whole new party going on in the comments sections with all the colorful emojis and wishes. Fans dropped in comments like "What a Beauty", "Beautiful like her Mom". One fan even commented in Korean, wishing Sami on her birthday.

Sami Sheen is Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter. The couple also has another daughter Lola Rose who is two years younger than Sami. Denise also adopted her daughter Eloise in 2011. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen got married in 2002 and got divorced in 2006.

About Denise Richards

In one of her previous interviews, Denise Richards mentioned that she is a very strict parent. She also revealed that earlier she had CCTV cameras installed outside her home to prevent her daughter Sami from going out and meeting boys. Denise also mentioned that she does not let her daughters have their way with things and "do what they want".

Denise Richards is a well-known Hollywood actor. She is known for her films like Undercover Brother, Scary Movie 3, Love Actually, and Madea's Witness Protection. Denise rose to fame as the Bond girl Christmas Jones in the film The World is Not Enough opposite Pierce Brosnan. She also had a reality show in 2008 titled Denise Richards: It's Complicated.

