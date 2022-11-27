Denise Richards Pens Message Following Her Scary Road Rage Incident; 'grateful To Be Safe'

Denise Richards shared a statement on social media days after narrowly escaping a road rage incident, wherein a man fired at the actor and her husband Aaron Phypers. The Wild Things actor mentioned that she and Aaron are "grateful to be safe" and further thanked her fans for their overwhelming love and support.

Denise Richards releases statement following her scary road rage incident

Taking to Instagram, Denise wrote, "I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time. We are both very grateful to be safe. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you."

The road rage incident happened on November 14 when Richards was on her way to a film and TV studio in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Denise and Aaron were searching for a parking spot as they arrived at the studio, however, a motorcyclist behind them grew annoyed as they slowed down. He eventually took out his weapon and fired at them.

As per the image obtained by TMZ, one bullet hole can be seen in the back of the grey pickup truck that the couple was travelling in. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was sitting on the passenger side while her husband drove the truck.

A source informed People that Denise was shaken up after the incident. "She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day. She didn’t want to not show up to work," the insider mentioned and added, "Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal."

(IMAGE: AP)