Denise Richards Responds To Daughter's Claims Of 'abusive Household': Reports

A few days ago, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' eldest daughter Sami Sheen made explosive claims about being 'trapped' in an 'abusive' household with her mother. Charlie Sheen responded to his daughter's claim and confirmed that she was currently staying with him. As per a source Richards' has now reacted to her daughter, Sami's claims and is deeply saddened by the situation.

Denise Richards' responds to daughter Sami's claims about being in abusive household

Sami Sheen, 17, made shocking allegations in a viral TikTok video this week. As per PageSix, the 17-year-old wrote over an emotional video of her looking upset, "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated me, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" She added that she was much happier now and has moved out of the 'hell house.' She wrote, "ow: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happily single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school."

A source told People said that Denise Richards was extremely saddened by her daughter claims. The source said, "Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation."

Charlie Sheen in a statement through his representative Jeff Ballard confirmed that his daughter was staying with his daughter. He said, "Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come." Richards and Sheen have two daughters together, Sami and Lola. Earlier, Richards talked about her marriage with Sheen during her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During an episode that aired the last year, the reality star revealed that she did not want her daughters to grow up to have daddy issues.

As per People, Richards had said at the time, "Even though he's Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad. I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls."

(Image: Instagram/@deniserichards)