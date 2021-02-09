Denise Van Outen Explains Why She Endured Pain For 15 Hours After Shoulder Dislocation

Denise Van Outen suffered from three fractures and dislocation in her shoulder. During her rehearsals for the ITV ice dancing competition, she took a tumble on the ice and landed up with injuries. Unfortunately, she had to bow out of the competition after her accident. Recently, she appeared on ITV’s chat show Loose Women where she spoke about how she went through her painful injury. Read ahead to know more about Denise Van Outen's shoulder injury.

Denise on ITV's Loose Women

Denise had spent 15 painful hours with a dislocated shoulder after injuring herself on Dancing on Ice and has finally revealed the reason behind the same. During her appearance on the chat show, she said that after the rehearsal she spent 15 hours with her shoulder being dislocated because they didn’t want to bother the NHS knowing that they were so overstretched amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that she didn’t see them until the pain was unbearable and they advised her to visit them. They put her shoulder back but it popped out again and then she skated with the most excruciating pain that she could not explain. Later, she had an MRI and it was fractured in three parts so she got three fractures and dislocation.

Denise and her professional partner Matt Evers took to the ice last month for their first routine of the series, despite her injuries. When she was asked about how she coped with skating on her injured shoulder, she said that she didn’t know how she did it. She was a bit of an old school theatre entertainer and had been doing it since she was a little kid.

She said Matt, her lovely skate partner, had been working very hard with her because she had never skated before. So, she didn’t want to let him down. And also, because of her daughter. She knew that her daughter would be watching and thought that she would be upset if her mother wasn't performing.

Denise Van Outen also said that she would love to take part in the show next year once her injury was healed. She didn’t want to give up skating and said that she would like to get on the ice again.

