Dennis Quaid Narrates His Close Encounter With A Bear While Honeymooning In Alaska

Dennis Quaid is a popular name in the list of comic actors in Hollywood. The actor was last seen on a famous talk show, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. During the show, he shared incidents of his memorable wild adventure trip in Alaska. He recalled his time in Alaska and shared an incident where he came a little too close to a bear.

Dennis Quaid on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Dennis Quaid shared a thrilling experience of his encounter with a bear when he went to Alaska for an adventurous trip. During The Kelly Clarkson Show, he shared that he was on his honeymoon with wife Laura when this incident happened. He stated that they went to the island of Kodiak, which is best known to have the largest bears. He added that one of the big bears began chasing the younger bears. The younger ones became worried and didn't realise that it was walking towards Dennis and Laura. They were shocked as they were no fences or any such thing to protect themselves from the bears.

He later mentioned that the young bear came upon them and looked shocked as if someone had walked into somebody taking a shower. In the end, Dennis Quaid also mentioned the way one needs to behave during a bear encounter. He said that the difference between a black bear and a grizzly one is that a black one will kill the person immediately while the grizzly one will eat a little bit of its prey and then kill its target. So, the best way to come out of such a situation is to stand still.

Also Read Dwayne Johnson Surpasses 200 MN Instagram Followers, Becomes Most-followed American Man

Also Read On Usher's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz For All Ardent Fans Of American Songster

Dennis Quaid’s movies

Dennis Quaid’s performance came into the spotlight after his amazing work in the movie named Breaking Away. It released in 1979 and Dennis’ role as an astronaut was loved by the audience. Other than this, some of his other remarkable movies include All night Long, The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia, The Day After Tomorrow, Our Winning Season, Everybody’s All American, G. I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, What To Expect When You're Expecting, to name a few. Dennis has also been a part of many TV shows namely Vegas, The Art of More, Fortitude, Goliath, Merry Happy Whatever and many others.

Also Read Max Ehrich Hangs Out With 'American Idol' fame Sonika Vaid Weeks After Split With Demi

Also Read Where Was 'American Ninja Warrior' Filmed? Know About The Game Set's Actual Locations

Image Source- Dennis Quaid Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.