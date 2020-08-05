'Dennis The Menace' Filming Locations That Were Used In The 1993 Movie

Dennis the Menace is still considered to be one of the classic children's movies from the 90s. The movie released back in June of 1993 and still has a cult following to this day. Dennis the Menace was a family comedy film that was directed by Nick Castle and was written and produced by John Hughes. The movie is based on the popular Hank Ketcham comic strip that was world-famous in the late 80s. Here are all the major filming locations that were used in 1993's Dennis the Menace movie.

Dennis the Menace filming locations

Numerous filming locations were used in the final cut of Dennis the Menace. The Railroad Bridge in the first few scenes was Near Irving Park Road And Rohrssen Road Intersection, Elgin. Mr Wilson's House, which is a major filming location for the movie, is actually a real house at 1618 Ashland Avenue, Evanston.

Another major location was The Mitchell House, which is at 1624 Ashland Avenue, Evanston. However, the bushes in the driveway were made specifically for the movie. Margaret's House is located at 1246 Gregory Avenue, Wilmette, though the house was rarely seen in the film.

Dennis the Menace's treehouse is another important location in the movie. The treehouse was made in the Miami Woods; 8199 N. Caldwell Avenue, Niles. The Garden Club in the movie is located at 134 S. Park Avenue, Hinsdale. Dennis' favourite park in the movie is actually the Burns Field Park, located at Northwest Corner Of W. Hickory Street And N. Vine Street, Hinsdale.

The Travelodge was located at 3003 Manheim Road, Rosemont, however, the building was torn down a few years ago. The street used in Dennis the Menace is S. Washington Street And E. 1st Street, Hinsdale. Finally, the school used in the film was Lincolnwood Elementary School; 2600 Colfax Avenue, Evanston.

Dennis the Menace starred Mason Gamble in the titular lead role. Other lead actors in the film include Walter Matthau, Joan Plowright, Christopher Lloyd, Robert Stanton, and Lea Thompson. Mason Gamble got the role of Dennis the Menace after beating 20,000 other children who auditioned for the character.

[Promo from Dennis the Menace movie]

