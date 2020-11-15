Des O'Connor Passes Away: Tributes Pour In As The Legendary Entertainer Breathes His Last

British comedian and television presenter Des O’Connor passed away days after suffering a fall at his home, his agent announced in a statement. The legendary anchor, famous for his chat show Countdown, on November 14 passed away in sleep after his health worsened. O’Connor’s health first started deteriorating after he fell at his home in Buckinghamshire, however, he was recovering well and wanted to return home, his agent Pat Lake Smith said in a statement.

The statement added: “He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire. He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home. Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep”.

About Des O’Connor

Desmond Bernard O'Connor, CBE was an English comedian, singer and television presenter. Known as the “ultimate entertainer”, O’Connor had made his name on both sides of the Atlantic. His famous work included Countdown, Des O’Connor show, Des O’Connor Tonight, The One and Only amongst others. Des is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

Tributes Pour From Across The World

Since the news of his demise broke out, tributes have flooded to remember the legendary icon. “RIP Des O’Connor. A lovely man…," wrote Red Dwarf star Danny. While Gyles Brandreth described him as the “ultimate professional”.

Des O'Connor was such a nice, nice man. The ultimate professional, an impeccable entertainer, skilful, stylish, self-deprecating, fun to be with, lovely to know. One of the best. RIP Des - a privilege & a real pleasure to have known you. Thanks for the fun https://t.co/cX35TBGAGh — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) November 15, 2020

So sorry to hear of the death of entertainer, comedian and all round lovely man Des O’Connor. Des was the entertainer l saw most on telly when l was a kid growing up, l send my deepest condolences to the Family and Friends of Des ☹️ R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/4YPJvI2hYy — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) November 15, 2020

RIP Des O’ Connor. It’s worth remembering how brilliant he is at his own expense in these sketches: https://t.co/NZKOAgCH7L — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 15, 2020

RIP Des O’Connor, 88.

A wondrously talented, warm, funny, charming man. Truly one of the nicest people in showbiz.

What very sad news.

Thanks for all the fun, Des. pic.twitter.com/wMQX5nC8c1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 15, 2020

Very sad news to hear Des O’Connor has died, to be on his show in 2012 was a highlight after watching him throughout my childhood. An icon on TV, a gentleman and one of the best! Rest in peace Des x pic.twitter.com/aMdq9hTf77 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) November 15, 2020

I once asked a retiring colleague who they had enjoyed working with the most over all their years in TV and they said Des O’Connor without hesitation. We loved watching him as a family growing up. Proper entertainer. My thoughts are with his family this morning. pic.twitter.com/19bcLVFm8c — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 15, 2020

Now Des O'Connor. :-( Never took himself too seriously, which I always liked. That generation of variety stars are slowly slipping away. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 15, 2020

Sad news about Des O'Connor very funny guy. Morecombe and Wise would take the micky out of his record albums. R.I.P. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) November 15, 2020

