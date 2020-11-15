Last Updated:

Des O'Connor Passes Away: Tributes Pour In As The Legendary Entertainer Breathes His Last

British comedian and television presenter Des O’Connor passed away, days after suffering a fall at his home, his agent announced in a statement.

British comedian and television presenter Des O’Connor passed away days after suffering a fall at his home, his agent announced in a statement. The legendary anchor, famous for his chat show Countdown, on November 14 passed away in sleep after his health worsened. O’Connor’s health first started deteriorating after he fell at his home in Buckinghamshire, however, he was recovering well and wanted to return home, his agent Pat Lake Smith said in a statement.

The statement added: “He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire. He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home. Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep”.

About Des O’Connor

Desmond Bernard O'Connor, CBE was an English comedian, singer and television presenter. Known as the “ultimate entertainer”, O’Connor had made his name on both sides of the Atlantic. His famous work included Countdown, Des O’Connor show, Des O’Connor Tonight, The One and Only amongst others. Des is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

Tributes Pour From Across The World

Since the news of his demise broke out, tributes have flooded to remember the legendary icon. “RIP Des O’Connor. A lovely man…," wrote Red Dwarf star Danny. While Gyles Brandreth described him as the “ultimate professional”.

