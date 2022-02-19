‘Despicable Me 4’ Set To Release In July 2024 By Illumination, Universal Pictures

Despicable Me is an animated film that centres on the life of Gru, a reformed super-villain, and the adventures of his yellow-coloured Minions. The franchise initially made its debut in 2010 and was released with the same title. It received a lot of love from the audience and was then followed by two more sequels, Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3 released in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

After entertaining the audience with 3 films, the yellow-coloured minions are back. They are all set to entertain the audiences once again with the right doses of humour. Recently, Illumination and Universal Pictures announced that the highly-anticipated Despicable Me 4 will release in July 2024.

Despicable Me 4 release date

On Friday, the makers of the film Despicable Me 4 revealed that the animated film will hit the theatres on July 3, 2024. This marks its comeback after 14 years after the world was first introduced to the franchise. The upcoming part will witness the arrival of stars like Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan coming together for voicing the characters.

Chris Renaud will step into the shoes of the director. He directed both Despicable Me 1 and 2. He will direct the film alongside Sing, Sing 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2 animation director Patrick Delage. Illumination founder Chris Meledandri will produce the film. Whereas talking about the story, the original script will be penned by Mike White. While the plot of the upcoming franchise is still not clear but fans can expect the return of their favourite characters from the past sequels.

More about Despicable Me

It is produced by Illumination and distributed by its parent company Universal Pictures. It also had two spin-off prequels, Minions released in 2015 and the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru that is all set to release in 2022, but due to an increase in the number of covid cases the film's release has been on halt for a long time. But it finally got a release date and is scheduled to release on July 1.

For the unversed, the Despicable Me franchise is the highest-grossing animated film franchise and the 15th highest-grossing film franchise of all time, having grossed over $3.7 billion at the global box office.

Image: Instagram@bioskop