Despite Pressure From Depp Fans, Amber Heard Remains In 'Aquaman 2'; Producer Explains

Aquaman producer Peter Safran recently clarified why Amber Heard was still in Aquaman 2, even after all the backlash. Fans of Johnny Depp started a social media driven moment to remove his estranged wife Amber Heard from the movie after he was removed from the Fantastic Beast franchise. For the unversed, Amber Heard pressed charges on Johnny Depp over sexual harassment while the two were married, post which the lawsuit between them gained immense media coverage.

Aquaman 2 producer explains why Amber Heard is still in the movie

As per a report by Hollywood Reporter, Aquaman 2 producer Peter Safran explained why the makers rejected the social media moment to remove Amber Heard following her tumultuous divorce with Johnny Depp. In an interview with Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, Peter Safran said that the team was never going to react to fans pressure and that they would do what was best for the movie. He added, " if it's [director] James Wan and [star] Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard." Fans of actor Johnny Depp have been running the social media campaigns to remove Amber Heard from the movie ever since Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beast franchise by Warner Bros. and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's lawsuit

In June 2018, Depp brought a lawsuit in the UK against the Sun, which had called him a "wife-beater" in an April 2018 article. The case had a highly publicized trial in July 2020, with both Depp and Heard testifying for several days. In November 2020, the High Court of Justice ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence claimed by Heard were ”substantially true” The court rejected Depp's claim of a hoax and accepted that the allegations Heard had made against Depp. In early 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation over an article she wrote about her experiences of leaving an abusive relationship, which was published by the Washington Post in December 2018. Depp alleged that Heard had been the abuser and that her allegations constituted a hoax against him. Heard denied Depp's claims. The case is scheduled to go to trial in 2022.

