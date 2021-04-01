Destiny Child's Singer Kelly Rowland Reveals She Gave Birth During Zoom Call

Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland has recently given birth to her second child Noah, after having announced on social media last year that she was pregnant. She had shared several pictures and videos on Instagram from her pregnancy, and the arrival of her child came as exciting news for all of her fans. Quite recently, she made an appearance in the Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up on becoming a mother for the second time. She also revealed the rather unusual situation where she gave birth on a Zoom call.

Kelly Rowland gave birth while on a Zoom call

In the wake of the pandemic, Zoom has been extensively used by many people all over the world while conducting meetings and for other work. However, Kelly has revealed that she used it while giving birth, which came as a hugely unexpected response to not only the host but also the audience. She was asked about having given birth to her second child this January, which resulted in Kelly’s unusual revelation. However, she went to explain the reason why she was on a Zoom call while giving birth.

The reason why she gave birth on Zoom was to keep have her family members by her side, who could not be with her due to the ongoing pandemic. Kelly talked about how she had her family for support when she was giving birth to Titan, her first son. However, as the presence of others poses a threat for the mother to get the coronavirus and pass it on to the baby, her family members had also remained away from her. Kelly further talked about how her family is taking care of the baby, saying that her elder son is “absolutely in love with his baby brother”.

Kelly Rowland got massive popularity and success being a band member of Destiny’s Child alongside pop star Beyonce. She eventually went on to release her own albums as a solo artist and worked in quite a few films as well. Some of these include Freddy vs. Jason, Think Like a Man, Black Is King among others.

