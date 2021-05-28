'Destiny’s Child' Member Michelle Williams Shares Cute Audio Feat. Beyonce & Kelly Rowland

American girl group Destiny’s Child fans around the world got a reason to celebrate after member Michelle Williams took to her social media to share a never-heard-before interaction with the group. The pop group formed in 1990, disbanded in the year 2006 but the recent intimate audio clip proved to the fans that their bond is stronger than ever. Check out Michelle Williams' Instagram posts sharing the personal phone call with band members.

Destiny’s Child checking in on Michelle Williams

A line-up comprising of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, the girl group delivered several hits in the late 90s. Vocalist Michelle Williams took to her Instagram to share multiple audio clips informing her fans that members checked in on her. She shared the audio clip writing, 'The only time we’ll let y’all eavesdrop on our group chats'.

In the audio, Kelly Rowland can be heard saying that she just wanted to check up on Michelle and hear what was going on in her life. The trio went on to joke around while Beyonce replied to Michelle saying that they missed her and loved her and praised her for being an inspiration to them. Kelly replied saying 'Amen' while agreeing to Beyonce.

Michelle William's cooking up musical notes?

In another clip shared by the 41-year-old singer, Kelly appeared to have been in the kitchen and preparing a soup. Lemonade singer Beyonce proceeded to ask the members what they were cooking in the kitchen. Michelle replied to her saying that Kelly Rowland was cutting up some vegetables and joked if she was making 'musical soup'. Kelly replied to the duo that she was 'cooking some music' in the kitchen.

Netizens' reaction to Destiny's Child's audio clip

Fans were thrilled after hearing a personal phone call between the trio as they have been demanding a reunion for years. Several fans commented that they wanted the group to hold a musical concert over the phone to which they would buy the tickets. Another fan remarked that they loved to see 'queens supporting queens' while another fan praised the group's deep bond even after years of disbandment.

Pic Credit: Michelle Williams' Instagram

IMAGE- DESTINY'S CHILD & MICHELLE WILLIAMS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.