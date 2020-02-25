Christina Aguilera's Rendition Of 'Ave Maria' Was A Heart-touching Tribute For Kobe

American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera gave a heartwarming tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant. A public memorial was held inside the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash last month. The Grammy-winning singer took to stage to give a tribute to the late basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Christina was dressed in black as she sang a heartfelt rendition of the classic Ave Maria. She was backed by musicians as she made everyone emotional with her touching performance. Christina sang the song in all Italian. She had a whole orchestra and dozens of red roses and white candles. There were over 20,000 people in attendance.

Ave Maria is one of the most popular works of Franz Schubert. He composed the song in 1825. The song is often performed and recorded by many singers. Ave Maria is the Latin name of the prayer of Hail Mary.

Watch the video:

However, Christina Aguilera wasn’t the only one to perform at the stage. Beyonce started the event to celebrate the life of Kobe. She performed her hits XO and Halo. After that, Alicia Keys took over at piano to play Kobe and his wife’s one of the favourite tracks, Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven. Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammy Awards on the day that Kobe Bryant passed away. Jimmy Kimmel, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Kobe's beloved wife also took the stage to share their emotions.

