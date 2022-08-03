Dev Patel Intervenes To Stop Violent Altercation In Australia; Prevents Knife Attack

Dev Patel garnered immense fame for his stellar performance in his debut film Slumdog Millionaire and went on to win fans’ hearts with many of his iconic performances. While the actor was last seen in the film Monkey Man alongside Sikandar Kher, he is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Meanwhile, a shocking piece of report recently left his fans concerned when they learnt that Patel intervened in a violent altercation between a man and woman.

Dev Patel stops violent knife attack

According to a report by a local news outlet 7News, Dev Patel was in Adelaide, Australia where he was seen talking to a cop. Moreover, Variety reported that the actor and friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store. The sources further told the outlet about how Dev Patel acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight.

A source close to the actor narrated the incident and said, “We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store. Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived. There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

On the other hand, the local news outlet reported that the woman stabbed the man in the chest after which the latter was taken to the hospital. The woman was reportedly arrested and charged with aggravated assault without bail, with a court appearance set for Tuesday. The cops revealed that the duo knew each other while asserting that the attack was not random.

