Dev Patel Opens Up About His Worst Movie And Oscar Nomination; Read More

Dev Patel has left an impressionable mark on audiences and critics alike with his commendable acting and filmography. The actor recently during an interview opened up one of the worst movies he had ever done in his career. Along with that the actor also revealed that he did not feel worthy of his 2017 Oscar nomination for Lion.

Dev Patel on the worst movie he has ever done

During an interview with The New York Times, Dev Patel while talking about the worst movie he has ever done said that he did not want to disclose the name, but one could just go through his filmography on IMDb and understand. As per popular opinion, the movie was the live-action remake of Nickelodeon's show The Last Air Bender. In contrast to the animated version of the show, the live action remake was panned by critics and audiences alike and is even cited as one of the worst films ever made. In addition to that, the movie earned five Razzies, including the worst picture (plus a worst supporting actor nomination for Patel).

During the interview, Patel also revealed that he did not feel worthy of the Oscar nomination he got for his movie Lion. Dev played the role of Saroo based on Saroo Brierley's autobiography A Long Way Home, which told the amazing true story about how he miraculously reunited with his biological mother, thanks to Google Earth, 25 years after being separated from his family. Talking about his Oscar nomination, he said that it was due to his low self-esteem and his thinking of "I don't know what I have to offer in this space."

Meanwhile, Dev Patel was recently seen in the epic medieval fantasy movie The Green Knight Based on the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The movie received acclaim from critics, with praise for David Lowery's direction and Patel's performance. Patel will next be seen in the action thriller film The Monkey Man. Patel will also be making his directional debut through the movie. The movie will also star Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher.

Image: AP

