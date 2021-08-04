Dev Patel Starrer 'The Green Knight' Set For A Release On THIS Day Ain Indian Theatres

Dev Patel's upcoming fantasy epic The Green Knight is all set to hit the Indian theatres on August 27 and will see Patel easy the role of Sir Gawain. The film is being helmed by David Lowery and is set for a theatrical premiere by PVR Pictures. The Green Knight will follow the journey of King Arthur''s reckless and headstrong nephew, Sir Gawain, who wants to confront the eponymous Green Knight who is a mythical, dangerous and gigantic entity. Apart from Patel, the movie will also feature Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris (King Arthur), Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson as Green Knight.

Dev Patel starrer The Green Knight to release in Theatres

Talking about the film to news agency PTI, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint MD, PVR Ltd mentioned that the team is excited to release the film after an "unprecedented year for the global entertainment industry" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With theatres now resumed for functioning in the country, Bijli added that it is reassuring to have cinemas reopen across the country and in most parts of the world. With the growing interest in ''The Green Knight'' and other films they are looking forward to showing ''The Green Knight'' to audiences on the big screen.

The fantasy film's release date was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday. The movie has already been released in the United States on July 30.

The Green Knight trailer

David Lowery’s film The Green Knight is based on the famous tale of King Arthur - of the character of Sir Gawain as well as The Green Knight. According to this legendary story, The Green Knight challenges any knight to strike him and accept a return blow after a year. As seen in The Green Knight trailer, Dev Patel accepts this challenge and beheads The Green Knight played by Ralph Ineson. The trailer also showcases Dev's character take a leap from a young knight to soon ascending the throne and struggling to do it all. Patel's character also reiterates to keep his promise to keep his 'honour'.

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE- THEGREENKNIGHT/INSTA/AP)

