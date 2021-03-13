Dev Patel's Directorial Debut 'The Monkey Man' Sold To Netflix For $30 Million

Netflix has bought the worldwide streaming rights for actor Dev Patel's directorial debut movie Monkey Man. The film's rights were acquired by Netflix for $30 million. Oscar nominee Dev Patel who is well known for starring in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, Chappie and The Personal History of David Copperfield also stars in the film which recently completed filming and will be released by Netflix in 2022. Read to know more about the Monkey Man deal with Netflix and the plot and cast of Dev Patel's directorial debut below.

Dev Patel directorial Monkey Man acquired by Netflix for $30 million

According to a report by Deadline, the deal excludes territories like Spain, Latin America, Iceland, Former Yugoslavia, Poland, Russia and Baltic States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Pan-Asian PTV and China, where pre-existing deals were made. The film which is set in India will also star Sharlto Copley (District 9, Chappie) and Shobita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven, Raman Raghav 2.0) and Sikandar Kher (Romeo Akbar Walter, Aarya).

In the film, Dev Patel portrays an unusual hero who emerges from prison and takes on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago. The Lion actor wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and his Hotel Mumbai collaborator John Collee. Dev Patel also produced the film alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Jomon Thomas, Samarth Sahni, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. The film is a co-production between BRON Studios (Pieces of a Woman) and Thunder Road Pictures (the John Wick films), in association with Creative Wealth Media (Candyman).

In a statement to the publication, Dev Patel said he was "thrilled" to be partnering with Netflix for this film. He hopes that the audience will relate to his story. He said shooting during the coronavirus pandemic was a challenge, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from his childhood and infuse them with his love of action cinema is an "absolute joy". Dev Patel has credited Monkey Man producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for supporting his project from the beginning and credited Aaron Gilbert from BRON for giving an unproven filmmaker like himself a voice.