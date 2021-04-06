Devin Booker Gushes Over Kendall Jenner's Easter Post; Calls Her 'very Beautiful'

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker have been making headlines for their romantic relationship. Devin Booker has now started sharing his feelings on social media and Kendall’s recent post is proof. Kendall Jenner shared a series of photos on Easter Sunday where she looked unmissable and seeing this post, Devin gushed in the comments.

Taking to the comment section, Devin Booker went on to comment saying “Very beautiful.. course”. His comment also received over 5,702 likes and many sub-comments. Take a look at Devin’s comment below.

In the picture, Kendall looked stunning in the long dress, which was ideal for the spring holiday. She even had white daisies at the bottom of her short, puffy sleeves and more of the blooms tucked into the neckline. She paired the stunning gown with a pair of worn, brown cowboy boots, which were only visible in one photo because the dress was so long that it obscured them in the others. Kendall even held a chicken in her arms in one photo, flashing a big grin while looking so fresh. These photos were taken on her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs estate. Take a look at the post below.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have made their rumoured relationship official on Instagram. For months, the two have been linked, but no official report or statement was issued. The rumours gained traction during Devin Booker's NBA bubble stay when Jenner and the Phoenix Suns star were seen interacting on social media.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker chose Valentine's Day to announce their relationship to their fans on social media. Jenner shared a picture of herself and Booker cuddling on the kitchen counter. While both have been private for the majority of their relationship, this is the couple's first official photo together that either of them has shared. Jenner and Booker have been linked since April 2020, when they drove to Sedona for some "much-needed air" during the quarantine. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple is getting closer, with Booker becoming more aware of how busy the other is. Take a look at their post below:

Image Source: Kendall Jenner Instagram

