DGA Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Wins Big; Check Full List Of Winners

The 75th Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony recently took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The event was hosted by director Judd Apatow. All the winners from the nominees list were announced, and amongst them were the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Euphoria and Barry.

Directors Guild of America Awards 2023: The complete list of winners

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once

DRAMA SERIES

Sam Levinson

Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader

Barry, “710N” (HBO)

COMMERCIALS

Kim Gehrig

Somesuch, Inc.



OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

Charlotte Wells

Aftersun

(A24)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Helen Shaver

Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

REALITY PROGRAMS

Ben Simms

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Anne Renton

Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

DOCUMENTARY

Sara Dosa

Fire of Love (National Geographic)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Glenn Weiss

The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Liz Patrick

Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)



While Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in the Theatrical Feature Film Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, comedian and actor Bill Hader scored a win for the third season of his show, Barry. Ace director Steven Spielberg was expected to score a win for The Fabelmans, but it did not come to fruition.