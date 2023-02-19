DGA Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Wins Big; Check Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: @everythingeverywheremovie/Instagram
The 75th Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony recently took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The event was hosted by director Judd Apatow. All the winners from the nominees list were announced, and amongst them were the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Euphoria and Barry.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All at Once
DRAMA SERIES
Sam Levinson
Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)
COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader
Barry, “710N” (HBO)
COMMERCIALS
Kim Gehrig
Somesuch, Inc.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR
Charlotte Wells
Aftersun
(A24)
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
Helen Shaver
Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)
REALITY PROGRAMS
Ben Simms
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Anne Renton
Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)
DOCUMENTARY
Sara Dosa
Fire of Love (National Geographic)
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Glenn Weiss
The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Liz Patrick
Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)
While Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in the Theatrical Feature Film Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, comedian and actor Bill Hader scored a win for the third season of his show, Barry. Ace director Steven Spielberg was expected to score a win for The Fabelmans, but it did not come to fruition.