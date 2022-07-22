Dhanush Expresses Desire To Work With Ryan Gosling Again; Russo Brothers Suggest A Plot

Veteran Tamil actor Dhanush, who is known for his versatile and commendable acting skills, is all set to amaze the audience in the upcoming Hollywood actioner The Gray Man. While the movie will mark the Atrangi Re star's maiden collaboration with director duo Russo brothers, it is Dhanush's second Hollywood outing. As the film is a day away before its arrival on Netflix, the makers of the movie recently became a part of a press conference in India where they interacted with the media and revealed their plans after The Gray Man.

Dhanush reveals his wish to work with Ryan Gosling again

According to ANI, The Gray Man creators Joe and Anthony Russo recently teased potential sequels of the upcoming action thriller. The filmmakers added that the audience will surely see Dhanush's character in them. While the fans were delighted for the upcoming sequels, Dhanush opened up about how he would love to work with his The Gray Man costar Ryan Gosling again. While praising Gosling for his performance in the film, Dhanush said,

“It will be great to work with Ryan again. He is a fantastic human being, he’s very kind, very sweet, and very welcoming. He kind of made me feel very very comfortable on sets and we have amazing mutual respect for each other. It would be really great to work with him, regardless we are fighting or not, but it will be great to work with him again.”

The moment Dhanush finished with his response, Joe Russo reacted to his comment by suggesting a plot that could revolve around Ryan and Dhanush’s characters in which they could travel across India. Adding to it, Joe mentioned that it just came up but he doesn't have a plot yet.

Dhanush also mentioned that it'll only take a phone call for him to come back and do another project with Russo Brothers. For the unversed, The Gray Man also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick among others in pivotal roles. Following a limited theatrical release on July 15, the film will arrive on Netflix on Saturday, July 22.

Image: AP/Instagram/@dhanushkraja