Dheeraj Dhoopar's Popular Music Videos, From 'Viah Nai Karauna' To 'Jogiya'; See List

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most sought-after actors on Indian television who is known for his portrayal of 'Prem Bharadwaj' in Sasural Simar Ka and 'Karan Luthra' in Kunadali Bhagya. Earlier this year, he made headlines when he bagged an impressive total of three awards at the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) 2021. But did you know apart from television acting, Dheeraj Dhooper has also featured in a handful of music videos? Check them out-

A look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's songs

Viah Nai Karuna

Dheeraj Dhoopar featured in his first-ever music video along with Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya. The romantic music video titled Viah Nai Karuna released on May 14, 2020. Sung by Asees Kaur, the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, while the lyrics are penned down by Babbu. The music video show Dheeraj and Shraddha meeting at a friend's wedding ceremonies and spending a gala time together. From teasing each other to dancing together, from jealousy to sharing intimate moments, the music video shows their growing chemistry throughout the wedding. The highlight of the video is when Dheeraj gets down on one knee and proposes to her.

Mera Dil

Dheeraj Dhoopar featured in another music video Mera Dil on October 29, 2020. The Naagin 5 actor appeared along with Mairien James who has also provided vocals for the song. Produced under the T-Series label, the music is scored by Sukhe and the lyrics are penned by Jaani. Mera Dil shows the story between Dheeraja and Mairien and how their fun-banter turns into a romantic relationship. Mairien ignores him at first and even turns him down when Dheeraj asks her out even though she is trying to get his attention in every way possible. Later when she finds out Dheeraj is upset, she reaches out to him and they get together.

Humko Tum Mil Gaye

Dheeraj Dhoopar featured in the music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the music is composed by Naresh Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri. The video takes on a journey of a married couple. Hina Khan finds out her husband Dheeraj, who is playing the role of Army officer, gets paralyzed on the line of duty. The video follows Hina Khan helping him with the recovery and how her love and care eventually helps him to get on his feet again. Released on September 15, 2020, the video has more than 33 million views on YouTube so far.

Jogiya

Dheeraj Dhoopar recently featured in the Punjabi music video Jogiya alongside Smriti Kalra. Sung by Shibani Kashyap, the music is composed by Kashyap and Manpal Singh, and the lyrics are penned by Manpal and Kakku Qlandar. The music video follows the story of Dheeraj and Smriti meeting at a friend's wedding celebration and falling in love at first sight. As the song progresses they spend more time with each other, falling deeply in love, and eventually getting married at the end of the video. Released on March 26, 2021, the video has already garnered more than 1.5 million views.

