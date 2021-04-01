Diana: The Musical All Set To Premiere On Netflix Before Its Broadway Debut

Diana is a musical that is all set to premiere on Netflix ahead of its debut on Broadway. Netflix confirmed the release date for Diana: The Musical, the highly-anticipated and controversial musical about Princess Diana. The musical was filmed on Broadway without a live audience.

Diana's Netflix premiere

According to a report by Deadline, the live-action musical shot on Broadway will be available for the audience to stream on Netflix from 1st October. The musical was originally slated for a debut on Broadway but due to Covid restrictions, the theatres are still shut. Diana on Netflix cast includes Diana played by Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf playing Prince Charles, Erin Davie playing Camilla Parker Bowles and musical theatre icon Judy Kaye playing Queen Elizabeth II.

Diana: The Musical was written with music and lyrics by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro and based on the book written by DiPietro about Princess Diana. According to the report, the makers of the musical are thrilled to share the Broadway musical with the world.

The musical show had begun previews at the Longacre Theater on March 2, 2020. The musical was planned to open on March 31, but the opening got cancelled due to the on-going pandemic shutdown. The musical is now set to debut on Broadway on 1st December 2021.

A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which caught a lot of eyeballs. In the interview, the couple spoke about the struggles they faced as senior members of the royal family. Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with her son Archie due to the way she was portrayed by the British media. Prince Harry said that he was seeing the similarities in the way his mother Princess Diana and his wife were being portrayed by the British tabloids. Prince Harry said that he stepped down from his royal duties to protect his family's mental health. The couple also revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

Source: Diana: The Musical's Instagram