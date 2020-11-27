Diane Keaton Says Watching Recut ‘Godfather: Part III’ Was "a Dream Come True"

Diane Keaton was all praise for Godfather: Part III as she re-watched the recut version of the film. Initially, when Godfather: Part III was released, it faced criticism from fans and was met with mixed reviews. However now, Francis Ford Coppola returned to the editing chair and fixed a number of scenes within the original film according to Variety. It also reported that Coppola has added a number of new nuances to the film by tweaking the beginning and the ending of Godfather: Part III.

‘One of the best moments of my life’

After the final edit was complete, Al Pacino, Talia Shire and George Hamilton along with Diane Keaton were called for a special private screening of the recut film. Thus, Diane has spoken to the news portal, about her thoughts on the recut version of the film and said that it was one of the best moments of her life to re-watch it. Diane Keaton herself in the past has agreed to the criticism the film earlier got. However, with the recut, the actor said that it was a dream come true as she watched the film in a completely different light. She further admitted that when she saw the original film in the beginning she wasn’t so sure about the movie’s success. She agreed that the reviews weren’t great and the movie did not do well. However, the actor expressed that Francis did a good job of restructuring the film from the beginning to the end.

Diane Keaton was among the first stars from the film who opened up about the film not doing that great when it was initially released. Back in 1990, Diane had mentioned that the film lacked something. She told the news portal that she doesn’t know why people did not like the film back then, but she still agreed with them. She further added that she was unsure of what is wrong with her in terms of the film. Now Diane Keaton believes that the recut version by Francs will make people reconsider watching the film and reliving the magic of the Godfather movie series.

