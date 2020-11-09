Diane Keaton's Daughter Dexter Exclaims "I Can’t Believe I’m Engaged!" In Excitement

Diane Keaton's daughter Dexter Keaton has gotten engaged and she shared the news on Instagram. Dexter was delighted as she shared the news with her followers on Instagram by posting a picture of the proposal. Jordan White and Dexter have been dating for over a year now and the couple celebrated their anniversary a few months ago. This joyous occasion was met with a number of congratulatory comments from well-wishing fans, who were delighted by the news of Dexter’s engagement.

Diane Keaton's daughter Dexter shared the news of her engagement alongside a picture of the proposal. Jordan can be seen going down on one knee while Dexter stands surprised in the candid moment. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Dexter wrote that the morning for them started with Hail and ended with a diamond. She expressed how she cannot believe she is engaged and is thus excited about it. Jordan proposed Dexter at the Saarloos and Sons Vineyard in California amid the amazing backdrop of the wine barrels.

Jordan too shared the moment on his personal Instagram account and wrote a long heartfelt caption for his fiancee. He began by jovially adding that Dexter firstly said “Oh My God!" a lot before eventually saying yes. He then added that the morning for them began with the weather being rainy and eventually the couple also encountered hailing.

Jordan then proceeded to thank a few people who helped him to plan out the perfect moment for the proposal. He also thanked the people responsible for the jewellery and photography who helped them capture their special moment. He ended his caption by writing “I love you, Dexter” and thus people were charmed by his heartfelt caption. A number of congratulatory messages even came his way from followers on his account.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary of being in a relationship in June this year. The duo stayed in for a lovely dinner date. According to the caption on Dexter’s account, Jordan was the one who cooked dinner for them that day. Dexter shared an amazing picture of the food prepared and added a bunch of hashtags and emoji to express her joy within the moment.

