Did Amber Heard's Parents Lend Support To Johnny Depp During Ongoing Trial? All About It

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia which took the internet by storm in recent days. The Aquaman actor is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

Amidst the ongoing defamation trial, while Johnny Depp’s fans recently lent their support to the actor by greeting him with gifts outside the courtroom, even Amber Heard’s parents are extending their support to the Pirates of The Caribbean star.

Depp’s chat with Amber Heard’s parents goes viral online

According to a tweet dropped online by a user named Papaya, it was revealed how Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s late mother had a conversation over text messages in 2016, hours after Amber filed for a restraining order against Depp. Her mother, Paige Heard was shown texting Johnny Depp and admitting that it was not Amber but the lawyers on both sides who forced her to make allegations against the actor.

"It's the lawyers on both sides doing this not Amber. I heard the whole story very teary—if I could just talk to Johnny. She didn't want this. Friggin lawyers on BOTH sides!! This was not her idea, not her wishes. She was told she would be evicted and out in 30 days if she did not do this,” she wrote. Paige Heard even urged Johnny Depp not to use their text conversation as a piece of evidence during the trial. "Her dumb lawyer possibly as the only way she would have a place to live in 30 days. She DID NOT want to do this I swear to you. The lawyers are frigging things up," she added in her chat. Take a look at their chat here -

More about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017. In 2018, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the Aquaman star counter-sued her ex-husband whose trial is currently going on in Virginia. Amid the trial, several shocking revelations have come up.

