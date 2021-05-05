Did Beyonce Meet Selena Quintanilla? Here’s How The Duo Crossed Paths

Part two of Selena: The Series is now available on Netflix, and one scene, in particular, has fans going gaga over it. In episode six of the series, young Beyoncé is shown running into the Tejano singer while shopping at a mall with her mother, Tina Lawson, and younger sister, Solange Knowles. If you're wondering whether the encounter occurred in real life, it did and here’s how it went.

Did Beyonce meet Selena?

Beyoncé did, in fact, meet Selena, and she has previously spoken about it. She told MTV tr3s that she ran into her at the Galleria Mall in Houston, Texas, but didn't say much because Selena was famous at the time and she wasn't. During the interview, Beyoncé revealed that she didn't say much to Selena because she wasn't a celebrity and just saw her and said 'hello' and kept it moving. Beyonce said that growing up in Texas, she often heard her on the radio.

The singer added that Selena is a legend and she admires her and was so talented. She said that she’s very happy that she met her, even though Selena didn't know who she was. Beyonce revealed that she’s excited that she got that opportunity. It's not surprising that Beyoncé and Selena would cross paths as Selena was from Lake Jackson and moved to Corpus Christi before becoming popular, while Beyoncé was born and raised in Houston.

Selena Part 2 is already available on Netflix from May 4, 2021. The second half of the show began streaming at 12 a.m. PDT. Part 2 consists of nine episodes, each lasting approximately 40 minutes. The show revolves around Selena's rise to stardom in this segment and follows the incident of her untimely and tragic death when she was shot in 1995.

Selena learns how to deal with her newfound success in Part Two, as well as how to strike a balance between love, family, and passion. This series, which premieres 23 years after the original film, takes a different approach. Previously, in 2018, another show based on Selena Quintanilla's life was released in Mexico titled El Secreto de Selena. Watch the trailer below.

Image Source: Beyonce, Selena Quintanilla Instagram