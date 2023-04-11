Last Updated:

Did Cardi B Take An Indirect Dig At Dalai Lama Over His 'suck My Tongue' Viral Video?

American rapper Cardi B recently spoke about predators on social media, and seemingly called out the Dalai Lama following his latest controversy.

Nitish Vashishtha
Cardi B, Dalai Lama

Image: iamcardib and ANI/Instagram


Cardi B recently took to social media and seemingly wrote a call-out post against Dalai Lama. Dalai Lama recently landed in controversy after he asked a child to ‘suck his tongue.’ His Holiness then issued a public apology for any harm that was done to the boy and his family. 

The WAP rapper took to Twitter and spoke about the alarming number of sexual predators that are present throughout the globe. She issued a warning against such people, saying that these people could be “our neighbours, our school teachers,” and even people who have high positions by means of money or power. She added that people should speak with their children about boundaries. 

Several fans are currently debating whether Cardi B’s tweet was meant to address the actions of the Dalai Lama, which have been seen as predatory by many on social media. Following the reporting of the incident, Cardi B retweeted a picture of His Holiness from the incident, and added the caption, “Man I’m telling yall.” 

In a follow-up tweet, the WAP rapper also mentioned the incident. While responding to her fans' support to her stance on predators, the singer said that she was discussing the same issue with her friend, following which the Dalai Lama incident came out. 

The Dalai Lama’s apology statement

Following the mass criticism of His Holiness’ actions, a statement from the Dalai Lama was issued. It included an apology to “the boy and his family,” for his “words.” The ending of the statement said, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

