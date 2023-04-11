Did Cardi B Take An Indirect Dig At Dalai Lama Over His 'suck My Tongue' Viral Video?

Cardi B recently took to social media and seemingly wrote a call-out post against Dalai Lama. Dalai Lama recently landed in controversy after he asked a child to ‘suck his tongue.’ His Holiness then issued a public apology for any harm that was done to the boy and his family.

The WAP rapper took to Twitter and spoke about the alarming number of sexual predators that are present throughout the globe. She issued a warning against such people, saying that these people could be “our neighbours, our school teachers,” and even people who have high positions by means of money or power. She added that people should speak with their children about boundaries.

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

Several fans are currently debating whether Cardi B’s tweet was meant to address the actions of the Dalai Lama, which have been seen as predatory by many on social media. Following the reporting of the incident, Cardi B retweeted a picture of His Holiness from the incident, and added the caption, “Man I’m telling yall.”

Man I’m telling yall https://t.co/SnVBqYW9Cj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, the WAP rapper also mentioned the incident. While responding to her fans' support to her stance on predators, the singer said that she was discussing the same issue with her friend, following which the Dalai Lama incident came out.

Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

The Dalai Lama’s apology statement

Following the mass criticism of His Holiness’ actions, a statement from the Dalai Lama was issued. It included an apology to “the boy and his family,” for his “words.” The ending of the statement said, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."