Did Colin Jost Confirm His Wife Scarlett Johansson's Pregnancy? Here's All We Know

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant, as has been confirmed by Page Six! A story about the Black Widow actress being pregnant had been making rounds since July. However, neither Johansson nor Jost had responded to the news, reportedly until now.

According to a recent report by Page Six, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are expecting their first child together. The Saturday Night Live writer and Weekend Update co-anchor allegedly revealed the news at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut. According to the report, a source revealed that while performing his bit, Jost took to the stage to say:

We're having a baby, it’s exciting

According to the report, Page Six revealed back in July 2021, that the fan-favourite Black Widow was pregnant. However, no official confirmation had been made. The outlet repprts, that rumours about her pregnancy came when the Lucy actress skipped out on many events for her solo Marvel film, Black Widow.

A source told the outlet at the time, "She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.". The actress instead carried out all her promo appearances via Zoom, appearing virtually on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 21.

While this could simply be because of the ongoing threat of the pandemic, the assumptions of her pregnancy ran amok especially since the media discovered some subtle hints while she made appearances from home. The aforementioned outlet claims that the Jimmy Fallon episode was "conspicuously only shot from the shoulders up, and later doing the same thing on Seth Meyers’ show". Scarlett Johansson married Saturday Night Live writer, Colin Jost in October 2020 after three years of dating.

Scarlett Johansson has been making headlines since July, ever since she decided to sue the media conglomerate Disney over her alleged breach of contract over the release of Black Widow on Disney+. In addition, the alleged mama will soon make an appearance Wes Anderson's next movie. Several reports confirmed that Johansson would be joining Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton for Wes Anderson's untitled project.

