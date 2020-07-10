Did Demi Moore Shoot Her Podcast 'Dirty Diana' from Her Bathroom? Details Here

Charlie's Angels actor Demi Moore is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. Recently, several media reports state that she has entered the podcast space and will be seen on the podcast titled Dirty Diana. This podcast will go on air from on Monday, July 13, 2020. The actor recently shared some pictures talking about her work on this podcast, and several fans noticed that photos were clicked inside her bathroom. Now fans are confused over her workspace it is not a traditional workspace.

Did Demi shoot the podcast from her bathroom?

On July 9, A Few Good Men actor took to her Instagram and shared a post about her podcast. In this post, she shared two pictures and in the first picture, Demi can be seen sitting on a white couch and in the background, a sink with a lot of accessories is visible. In the second picture, she is sitting on the same couch but a bathtub, a carpeted floors and more wild decor can be seen in the picture. Take a look at the post here.

In the caption of the post, Demi Moore wrote "Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on! First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13. Trailer in bio 🖤+". After which Marlene King took to the comment section and wrote: "PS I love that you are working in your bathroom! 😁". This cleared all the doubts that fans had. Fans also appreciated the trailer of her upcoming podcast Dirty Diana in the comment section of the post.

A media portal reported that the podcast will fit right in the erotica genre and it has six 30-minute episodes. The media portal also mentioned that the series was made while the COVID-19 lockdown was still on and added that it was shot with the help of Zoom video conferencing meetings. The Dirty Diana podcast will show the stories of dying marriage of lovers who are making an effort to find their way back in the marriage with perseverance, connection and intercourse.

Director of the Demi Moore's podcast is Shana Feste, In an interview with a media portal, expressed that she wanted to create a show for the genuine marriage that still want to be saved. She also added that the podcast will be extremely erotic in nature and that because of this podcast she got to work with incredible actors like Demi Moore. The podcast will be available on several platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

