Did Dwayne Johnson Just Tease His "Black Adam" Suit Through His Latest IG Post?

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson, as is known to many, is a personality who wears many hats. He is an actor, producer, businessman. But, as is evidenced by one of his most recent Instagram post, he is also someone who is inclined towards knowing all facts and figures of his ventures. Additionally, what Dwayne Johnson's photo has done is supposedly given its viewers a sneak-peek into the suit that he will wear as Black Adam in the film of the same name, which will be Dwayne Johnson's debut superhero movie. That image can be found below.

Dwayne Johnson gives a sneak-peek into his "Black Adam" suit:

A little about Black Adam:

Black Adam is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo., it is set for distribution by Warner Bros. The initial scenes of Dwayne Johnson's debut superhero film will be reportedly set in a fictitious city known as Kandhar, where Dwayne Johnson's character and those close to him are enslaved for the purpose of carrying out tasks that could be termed as modern-day labour.

In response, Johnson's character will be seen revolting against his then-masters, leading to his banishment that would last for over five millennia. Then the film will supposedly shift its focus to the present day, where he will be seen battling the Justice Society of America, comprised of the likes of Atom Smasher (Played by Noah Centineo), Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Djimon Hounsou as The original Shazam Wizard. As far as Black Adam's release date is concerned, it is set to make its theatrical debut on 29th July 2022.

As far as The Rock's other professional commitments are concerned, apart from being at the helm of his latest venture, he also serves as an executive producer on his semi-biographical comedy series, Young Rock. The film explores his formative years and the relationship with his father. As of this writing, a total of 11 episodes have been released by the makers of the same. Indian viewers cannot stream the episodes of Young Rock currently on any of the platforms. Should the same be ever made available for streaming in India, information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.