Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Leonardo DiCaprio's dating rumours have created a strong buzz among fans on social media. Amid all the rumours about the Titanic star's dating life, Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid, a real estate tycoon weighed in on the reports of the two star's brewing romance and revealed how he 'likes' DiCaprio as a person.

The Victoria Secret's supermodel and actor's romance rumours have been heating up over the past week and the latest pictures of the two partying together had added to the excitement of the fans. During his recent conversation with The Daily Mail, Gigi's father revealed his thoughts on the Oscar-winning actor and recalled meeting him before.

Gigi Hadid's father addresses daughter's dating rumours

Mohamed Hadid recalled how he met the 54-year-old star around five years back. However, he seems to have refuted the rumours of the growing romance between his daughter and DiCaprio by saying, "I don't think they are dating.' Sharing his views on the same, he told the outlet, "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him." Adding on about his daughter's current dating rumours with the actor, Mohamed said, "They are friends – they have known each other for some time. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know."

Having said that, the businessman was asked about his views about how he would feel if Gigi told him that she and Leo are a thing together. Reacting to the same, Mohamed said, 'I don't comment on my daughter's personal relationships. I have no say in who she is dating.'

Leonardo has been known to keep his relationships extremely private and hasn't commented on his dating life. The actor recently made it to the headlines after his split from model Camila Morrone, whom he was dating for the past four years. The former couple had made their relationship official after they were spotted at Oscars 2020 together.

IMAGE: Instagram/MohamedHadid/AP