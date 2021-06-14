Did Jon Bernthal Just Drop A Hint About Starring In Wrestler Hulk Hogan's Biopic?

The Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead has been highly anticipated among his fans. As the actor currently prepares to play Hogan’s character in the film, makers have made sure to keep other details about its star cast behind the curtain. However, it appears that actor Jon Bernthal has sent out a post on social media that may be a possible hint of him joining the star cast. Following is the ‘teaser’ that he has shared on Instagram along with other interesting details about the film.

Jon Bernthal to be a part of Hulk Hogan biopic?

While most of what Jon Bernthal posts on social media is related to work, fans appear to have doubts about whether his recent post is also a nod towards his upcoming film. He has shared a picture of what appears to be a younger version of Hulk Hogan, while not posting any caption along with it. However, it was enough for fans to take the hint as many of them suggested that he may have joined the star cast. Some of them also asked in the comments about whether he would be playing the role of another wrestler in the movie.

IMAGE: JON BERNTHAL'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

It was first informed by The Hollywood Reporter that Chris Hemsworth has been roped in to play Hulk Hogan in a Netflix project. The film is set to cover the rise of the wrestler in the ’70s. The movie is being directed by Todd Philips who is responsible for hits like The Hangover and Joker. It was revealed that Hemsworth was going through a tough fitness regime to achieve the physique of Hogan on screen. Further details about its release are yet to be confirmed.

While various speculations have been raised about Jon’s alleged casting, he has not confirmed or denied whether he is a part of the film. He is best known for playing the role of Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher in Daredevil. He has also worked in several other popular films such as The Accountant, Baby Driver, Ford v Ferrari, Wish Me Dead and many others.

IMAGE: JON BERNTHAL & HULK HOGAN INSTAGRAM

