Did Joss Whedon Threaten To Harm Gal Gadot’s Career During 'Justice League' Re-shoots?

Ray Fisher, who played superhero Cyborg in Justice League, has once again opened up about the behaviour of director Joss Whedon on the sets of the 2017 film, during the movie’s reshoots. The actor has reiterated that Whedon was unprofessional and abusive after he stepped in as the director for the project in place of Zack Snyder. It has also been reported that Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot also faced several issues with Whedon; read along to know more.

Joss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot’s career

In the report by The Hollywood Reporter, which featured the interview with Ray Fisher, a source of the outlet said that Gal had issues with how her character was more aggressive in Joss Whedon's Justice League than in the Wonder Woman movie. The actor wanted to make sure that her character aligned to that in the Wonder Woman movie and was similar from one movie to another. Gadot and Joss had further issues after he made changes to the script and wanted the actor to record the new lines, which she felt were not suitable for her character.

Following this, Whedon allegedly threatened to harm Gadot’s career if she did not agree with the changes that he wanted. A witness claimed that Joss said he was the writer and if Gal did not just say the lines in the way he wanted, he could make her look extremely stupid in the movie. As per reports, Whedon also mocked director Patty Jenkins, who has directed the two Wonder Woman movies, after which both Jenkins and Gadot went up to then- Warner chairman Kevin Tsujihara with their complaints.

In an earlier statement to the website, Gal had mentioned that she had her issues with Whedon and Warner Bros., which she handled in time. She also said in a statement to LA Times that she had her own experience with Joss and it wasn’t the best, and she took care of it and went to the higher authorities to let them know. Following this, Warner Media launched an investigation in the matter, and in December 2020 they made the announcement that the investigation was over and "remedial action was taken”.

Promo Image Source: Still from Wonder Woman 1984