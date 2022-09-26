Did Kanye West Compare Kim Kardashian With The Queen? Says 'London I Know How You Feel'

About a year after his split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is seemingly not over the TV celeb. The Donda rapper's latest Instagram story suggested the same. However, it had a connection to the late UK Queen's demise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kanye West shared a series of stories which also feature his kids North and Chicago. One of the stories saw a cryptic note with which he condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The note read, "LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL I LOST MY QUEEN TOO" written in white against a black background. With the post, West seemingly called Kim his Queen, who he had tried to win back several times in the past few months. Ye's post came a few days after Kim Kardashian attended Milan Fashion Week for her show with Dolce and Gabbana.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest reigning monarch of the UK, passed away on September 8. She was 96 when she breathed her last in Balmoral Castle, United Kingdom. The late Queen was laid to rest on September 19 after State Funeral.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014 after dating for a few years. The two are parents to their four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In February, last year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce and was declared legally single in March, earlier this year. Kanye West made several attempts to win back Kardashian and also took incessant digs at Pete Davidson, who dated Kardashian founder for nine months.

Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian

Recently, during an interaction with Good Morning America, Kanye West opened up about his comment in which he stated Kim Kardashian looks after their kids 80 per cent of the time. He also apologised to Kardashian for causing any kind of stress and said, "This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger." "I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children," he added.

Image: AP