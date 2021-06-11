Did Kanye West Date Irina Shayk Before He Met Kim Kardashian?

The dating life of rapper and music icon Kanye West has remained highly speculated ever since his rise to fame. Though much has been said about his marriage with Kim Kardashian, it has been revealed that he had dated model Irina Shayk briefly before romancing Kim. Even though their said relationship has remained largely unknown, the two had been going out for several weeks, according to a new report. Following are more details about their initial romance along with other interesting details.

When Kanye West dated Irina Shayk before Kim

Months after Kanye West parted ways with Kim Kardashian, he has reportedly started dating Irina Shayk. However, a source told Page Six that he had tried to pursue her long before he started dated Kim. Kanye and Irina had even dated for a few weeks and kept their relationship a low profile. However, their relationship did not seem to work out since she eventually dated football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Kanye went on to marry Kim. Shayk had also dated actor Bradley Cooper for a brief period of time after Ronaldo.

However, Kanye and Irina are back together once again and have been reportedly going out for weeks now. The source has confirmed that while their relationship is casual at the moment, both of them are “into each other”. A source close to the Kardashians says that everyone in the family, including Kim are “happy” for the couple and “wish them well”. The source also added that there has been no “drama” between Kanye and Kim regarding their children. Irina, on the other hand, also has a cordial relationship with Bradley Cooper and continues to co-parent their daughter Lea.

Kanye West had married Kim Kardashian back in 2014 and the couple has four children together. However, the duo parted ways earlier this year and are currently separated. There has been no response on this revelation yet from Kanye’s end. Kim, on the other hand, is gearing up to star in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians which aired on June 10.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK & KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.