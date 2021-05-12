Did Khloe Kardashian Clap Back At Tristan Thompson's Alleged Cheating Rumours?

KUWTK star Khloe Kardashian and her lover Tristan Thompson began dating in 2016 and as they gave birth to their daughter in 2018, their relationship became rocky amidst several cheating rumours against Tristan. The basketball player was reportedly found to have cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy and as the situation calmed down, another allegation against Tristan emerged recently when a woman claimed to have been in a relationship with him while he wasn’t single. As the rumours made the headlines, nobody expected Khloe Kardashian to react to the news but she indirectly addressed it through social media.

Did Khloe Kardashian really address Tristan Thompson's cheating allegations?

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this quote amidst the floating rumours of Tristan Thompson cheating on her. A woman recently claimed to have had an affair with Tristan Thompson in January. During her interview, she stated that they both used to hang out and how everything was cool between them. She then added that she asked him whether he was single to which he said yes but later on she came to know that he wasn’t single. She then decided to cut him off. In a short while, this news spread like fire on the internet to which Khloe Kardashian reacted with a note speaking about how one should begin the day with positive energy. Through her post, she also urged everyone to speak positive words and think big, think healing, think happiness, think peace and think growth mindset.

She even shared another quote about her feelings that stated that it was brave to get up in the morning when one’s heart aches and life’s messy. She also shared it was brave that one would continue to love and express and open their soul despite the way they were treated in the past. It was brave that one kept going on and believing in something more and bigger even when they might not know what they were hoping for. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even stated how it was brave to fight and choose every single day to move forward because that would make them strong.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM, TRISTAN THOMPSON'S INSTAGRAM

