Did Khloe Kardashian Slide Into Sydney Chase's DMs Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumours?

Tristan Thompson's alleged hookup, Sydney Chase recently claimed his ex-ladylove and Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian reached out to her after she publicly called out the NBA star for cheating. Over the weekend, the girl at the centre of the latest Khloe and Tristan scandal, Sydney apparently posted a screenshot of her mobile phone's screen to reveal Khloe's DMs to her. In the alleged screenshot shared by the model, the beloved mother of True Thompson requested Sydney to keep their conversation "confidential".

Did Khloe Kardashian slide into Sydney Chase's Instagram DMs?

Tristan Thompson's cheating accusations by Sydney Chase came under the scanner yet again after the latter apparently posted a screenshot of Tristan's ex-lover Khloe Kardashian's Instagram DMs to her. In the screenshot shared by her, the notification centre of her mobile phone showed an Instagram DM by Khloe. The alleged DM by the KUWTK star read: "Hey Sydney, this is Khloé. I would appreciate it if our conversation can remain confidential."

Although the screenshot no longer appears on Sydney Chase's Instagram Stories, The Shade Room caught the post before the LA-based model decided to take it down from her IG handle. Meanwhile, Khloe has neither confirmed nor denied the same and is yet to address the situation. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics player has also not shared his reaction to Sydney's accusations.

Check out Khloe Kardashian's alleged DMs to Sydney Chase below:

For the unversed, last month, Sydney Chase had appeared on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22, where the former spilt the beans on her alleged tryst with Thompson. In her conversation with the host, the model revealed she started talking to Tristan on social media, followed by carrying out a relationship for a couple of months. During the podcast, she also claimed that Tristan had told her he was single and not dating Khloe. She said, "I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore".

Furthermore, Sydney also set the record straight about cutting off ties with him after finding out he was still seeing Khloe. In another video shared on social media, she was seen scrolling through her alleged conversation with Tristan and was heard telling her friends, "Apparently, Khloe is not his type but I’m his type." She also went on to add claiming the 30-year-old was only with Khloe to "make a billionaire out of himself".

