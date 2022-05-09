Did Kim Kardashian Don Another Marilyn Monroe Dress After Met Gala? KUWTK Star Opens Up

Met Gala 2022 was indeed a star-studded evening with many well-known celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity gracing the red carpet in style. From Blake Lively to Hailey Bieber, celebs made sure that they put their best foot forward to adhere to the 'Gilded Glamour' theme of the grand night.

Amid various celebrities stunning the fashion police with their unusual outfits, Kim Kardashian made one of the best appearances of the event in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. The reality TV star's dress became a massive talking point on social media. It has now emerged that she wore another Marilyn Monroe dress after Met Gala 2022.

Kim Kardashian reveals wearing another Marilyn Monroe dress after Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of the second Marilyn Monroe dress she wore after the Met Gala 2022. For the after-party, Kim opted for a green-coloured body-hugging Norman Norell dress, which Marilyn wore to the Golden Globes in 1962. The iconic actor had worn the hand-beaded Norman Norell dress when she won the Henrietta Award for World Film Favourite. Apart from the photos, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared how she managed to arrange the outfit.

Kim wrote in the caption: "To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown."

Further expressing how privileged she felt while wearing the dress, Kim continued "Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible."

Here, take a look at the post:

Kim Kardashian's first Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala

Kim had made her appearance at the Met Gala red carpet alongside beau Pete Davidson. She was dressed in a Marilyn Monroe dress, which she termed as a 'stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.'