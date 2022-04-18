Did Kylie Jenner Reveal Name Of Her Son? Easter Post Of Beauty Mogul Leaves Fans Confused

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott embraced parenthood once again after welcoming a baby boy in the first week of February. Just hours after his birth, Kylie Jenner took to social media to seemingly unveil the name of her second child 'Wolf'. However, just a week later, Kylie put yet another story on Instagram, stating that 'Wolf' isn't the name of her baby boy. Now, recently, the beauty mogul gave fans a glimpse of her Easter 2022 celebration with beau Travis Scott, baby girl Stormi and her newborn.

However, what stole the attention was the names written on the chocolate Easter eggs that were placed on the family's dining table. As fans have grown eager to know the name of Kylie's baby boy, a photo with Stormi and Dream's Easter egg has created confusion among her followers.

Did Kylie Jenner reveal the name of her son?

The elite couple's dining table included the names of every child in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Hence, the photo with Stormi and Dream's names has made fans believe that her son's name is 'Dream'. For those unaware, Dream is also the name of Kylie's brother Rob's daughter. While some questioned the beauty mogul to reveal the name, another said, "Ok all you people, Dream is NOT her sons name. Dream is Kylie’s brother Rob’s daughters name". Check out the reactions below:

Kylie Jenner previously took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note stating that their son's name isn't Wolf Webster anymore. She further added the reason behind changing the name and explained the couple didn't feel like it was him. The note read, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore we just really didn't feel like it was him. just wanted to share because i keep seeing wolf everywhere" (sic). Take a look at the statement below:

To mark the birth of their child, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of her baby's little hand. She used her son's birth date to caption the post with a blue heart emoticon. Just hours after his birth, Kylie wrote 'Wolf' on her Instagram story with a slew of heart emoticons. Check out the photo here:

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner