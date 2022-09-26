Did Meghan Markle Give 'ultimatum' To Prince Harry Before Marriage? New Book Claims So

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had allegedly threatened her now-husband Prince Harry and gave him an ultimatum regarding their relationship. As per a book excerpt published by The Times of London, Meghan threatened to end things with Harry if he didn't announce their relationship to the world. The revelations come as a part of the new book, titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, which is slated to release next month.

As per a report by Insider, the author got information about the 'ultimatum' from two anonymous sources. A source told Valentine Low, "She was saying, 'If you don't put out a statement confirming I'm your girlfriend, I'm going to break up with you." Another source told the author, "Harry was "freaking out, saying, 'She's going to dump me.'"

The book stated that Prince Harry contacted the communications secretary for Prince William, Jason Knauf, and Kate Middleton at that time. Harry also told Knauf to release a statement, thereby confirming his relationship with Meghan.

The book read, "Meghan told Harry's staff that she knew "how the palace worked, you don't care about the girlfriend. Harry's staff knew that Meghan was different from other royal girlfriends. She had her own opinions and would let people know what they were. In the spring of 2017, more than six months before the couple were engaged, she told one of Harry's advisers: 'I think we both know I'm going to be one of your bosses soon'."

The disclosures follow the couple's attendance at several events to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. A state funeral service was held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.