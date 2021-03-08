Did Meghan Markle Lose A Baby? Find Out If The Duchess Sussex Suffered A Miscarriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been trending on social media ever since clips from their interview with Oprah surfaced online. The former royals who stepped away from the Royal Family in January 2020, also announced that they were expecting a baby girl during their interview with Oprah. Meghan also talked about the time she had suffered a miscarriage and how she found a way out of that grief. However given that the two-hour interview was loaded with shocking revelations about the Royal Family, many fans might have missed out on the information about Meghan’s miscarriage. Find out did Meghan Markle lose a baby?

Did Meghan Markle lose a baby?

In November 2020, the Duchess of Sussex had written an article for The NewYork Times, penning down her grief after losing a child. She revealed in the article that the former royals had lost a baby in July 2020. In her article Meghan wrote that she had been holding her husband’s hand, laying on the hospital bed, when she was told that she had lost the unborn baby. Meghan addressed the stigma around miscarriage and said that losing a child is unbearable grief but very few people talk about it. This NYT article was headlined 'The Losses We Share and Meghan' stated in it, "Perhaps the path to healing begins with three simple words: Are You OK?”

Meghan Markle interview with Oprah: Prince Harry reveals they will have a baby girl

Meghan and Harry had revealed her second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day 2021. In the recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, they announced that they will soon welcome a baby girl. Harry said that they will have a girl after a boy and they couldn't have asked for more. In February, the spokesperson of the couple released a statement along with their photo announcing their pregnancy. It was a black and white picture where Meghan Markle's pregnant belly could be seen. The pair already has a son Archie Harrison, who will turn two this year.

The couple also mentioned that they won't be having any children after their second child. Harry said that they only wanted two children and stated that he is grateful to have any child. He would have been fine with even one child. Many netizens took to Twitter to suggest that the former royals should name their baby girl after their mother and the former Princess of Wales, Diana.

